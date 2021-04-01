Godzilla Movies Ranked As 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Opens To A Positive Response

Godzilla vs Kong is the newest addition to the epic Monsterverse franchise. The movie has been receiving a positive response from both audience and critics alike. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 Godzilla: King of Monsters and the 2017 release of King Kong: Giant of The Skull Island. The film is the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film made in a Hollywood studio. Over the years, many countries have made their rendition of the movie Godzilla. Here are some of the Godzilla movies ranked.

Godzilla vs Kong spoilers ahead

The movie released on 26th March 2021 in India. The movie stars actors like Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall. The story takes place five years after the 2019 movie. Godzilla now reigns as king of monsters. Under the maintenance of order by Godzilla, the monsters do not appear on Earth on a daily basis, but seldom appear in front of people and carry out destructive activities. In response to this problem, MONARCH, a research institute investigating monsters, plans to send the monsters back to the cavities called Hollow Earth that exist in the ground. Soon, King Kong is transferred from The Skull Island to the South Pole, but Godzilla appears during this time and the last remaining Titans get into fierce combat.

Godzilla movies ranked as per IMDb ratings

1. Godzilla (1954)

This was the movie where it all began. The 1954 Japanese movie went on to create one of the most iconic characters of all time, Godzilla. The story of the movie follows as authorities deal with the sudden appearance of a giant monster, whose attacks trigger fears of nuclear holocaust during post-war Japan. The movie was produced by Toho Studios and directed by Ishirô Honda. The movie has been rated 7.6 stars on IMDb.

2. Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

The plot of the movie follows Godzilla in an antagonistic role, controlled by the spirits of those that were killed during World War II, while three other monsters namely Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Baragon team up to defeat it. Like the other films in the franchise, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack serves as a direct sequel to the original 1954 Godzilla movie, ignoring the events of every other instalment in the series. The movie is rated 7.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb

3. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

The story of the movie revolves around the battle between Godzilla and Mechagodzilla. In response to Japan's appeal for a countermeasure against the monster Godzilla, UN engineers build Mechagodzilla, a giant robotic version of Godzilla. The movie is rated 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb

4. Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)

When an alien race builds a stronger robotic version of Godzilla to destroy the earth, Godzilla comes to the rescue of the people of Japan. Despite receiving positive reviews, the movie is the least financially successful entry in the Godzilla franchise to this day. The movie has a rating of 6.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

5. Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964)

In the movie, humans take the help of the insect-god Mothra to stop Godzilla from destroying Japan. The movie has a rating of 6.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Source: Stills from the movie