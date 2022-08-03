'Godzilla Vs Kong 2' Gets New Working Title As Shooting Begins; Details Here

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 got a fresh working title that teases the origin stories for the two titular Titans in forthcoming sequel. The film, which is currently under production, will serve as the direct sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and the fifth instalment in the Lengendary Pictures' MonsterVerse franchise, which was given a huge boost in 2020 when Godzilla vs Kong became one of the first hit movies of the Covid pandemic.

The untitled project stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) in the lead and is bankrolled by Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the film is slated to have a theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that an original name for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel has not been revealed yet, but it has got a new working title, 'Origins'. KDM_Monsters shared a photo of the sequel's clapperboard which had a text written over it, "Origins". Check out the pic below:

Filming of Godzilla vs. Kong 2, which began last month, is currently underway in Australia. A video from the set featuring a beach attack scene was also leaked by 7News Brisbane which saw a crowd running in one direction. The caption read, "Hollywood's love affair with the Gold Coast continues. Filming has begun in spectacular style for the latest instalment of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' franchise, the action taking place in the heart of the glitter strip."

Hollywood's love affair with the Gold Coast continues. Filming has begun in spectacular style for the latest instalment of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' franchise, the action taking place in the heart of the glitter strip. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @Amelia_Adam7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fiwjuti8XT — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 29, 2022

The footage reveals a swarm of extras fleeing the waters on a beach in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. In the video, Australian journalist Amelia Adam reports, "Surfers Paradise became Rio this morning... Brazilian lifeguards, taxis and military police... hours of preparation", adding, "Before a sight at sea caused quite a commotion. Once the computer-generated image experts are done, Godzilla will be striding through the Surf on the Goldcoast's busiest beach."

