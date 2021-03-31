Godzilla Vs Kong OTT Release Date: All About The Film's Release On Streaming Platforms

Godzilla vs. Kong film is currently playing in theatres. In the fourth instalment of the MonsterVerse saga, Japanese and American pop culture icons will compete for the throne of the apex Titan. Given that the film is streaming in cinema halls, some fans and viewers are waiting for Godzilla vs. Kong to release on streaming platforms. Talking about the same, here’s a look at Godzilla vs Kong OTT release date.

Godzilla vs Kong OTT release date and time

Godzilla vs. Kong is now available on HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong, Adam Wingard's MonsterVerse battle between the two titans, debuted on March 31. As the title suggests, Godzilla vs Kong pits Earth's two biggest monsters against one another in a supposed battle to the death. Prior to its release, HBO Max's official Twitter account revealed that it would be available to US audiences on March 31 at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET. Take a look.

According to Techradar, Godzilla vs. Kong currently has a Google Play Store page listing, but for the time being, potential viewers can only add it to their wishlist. Fans anticipate that it will also be available on the Sky Store, iTunes Store, and Amazon Prime Video. However, viewers are still awaiting confirmation on which platforms it will be available on as no details about the same have been revealed by the makers.

Historically, after the end of their respective theatrical runs, all MonsterVerse films were released on Amazon Prime Video for Indian audiences. The Adam Wingard film's producers have not yet announced an India OTT release date. However, due to health and safety concerns, Indian viewers and filmgoers around the world must currently see the film in theatres or wait for its streaming debut.

About the film

Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth instalment of the MonsterVerse saga, sees the two icons rematch after a nearly six-decade hiatus. The first time the two alpha titans were seen attempting to settle scores was in the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla, which received a lot of flak for its ending. Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Alexander Skarsgard, Kyle Chandler, Eiza González, and Rebecca Hall are among the cast members of the film, Godzilla vs Kong. In terms of Godzilla vs. Kong release date, the film is currently playing in Indian cinemas.

Image Source: Godzilla vs Kong Instagram