'Godzilla Vs. Kong's' Director Adam Wingard Explains Mechagodzilla’s Consciousness

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong has garnered an amazing response from the audience. Reportedly, Adam Wingard is in talks to create more Monsterverse movies for Warner Bros. studios. Godzilla vs. Kong saw the atomic lizard aka Mechagodzilla as the antagonist of the movie. Adam Wingard in a video session with fans discussed the concept of Mechagodzilla’s consciousness.

Adam Wingard explains Mechagodzilla’s consciousness

According to a report by The Gamer website, Mechagodzilla is an extraterrestrial villain who arrived in the 1974 movie called Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla. The robotic monster made its debut in modern times in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Adam Wingard hosted a Reddit session of ‘Ask Me Anything’ with fans, in which he answered one of the questions regarding Mechagodzilla’s consciousness. One of the fans asked about Mechagodzilla’s consciousness and asked whether King Ghidorah had any role in it. To this, Adam replied that the ghost of Ghidorah is possessing the A. I of Mechagodzilla and is creating a new personality. King Ghidorah was the main antagonist in Godzilla: King of Monsters and now Adam has confirmed that the three-headed monster has influenced Mechagodzilla.

Adam Wingard has received a lot of praise for Godzilla vs. Kong and is signed up for creating a Monsterverse. He is rumoured to be working on a project called Son of Kong. In the same session, Adam also revealed that Mechagodzilla’s design was an inspiration from Micheal Bay’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Adam explained that Transformers’ design was overcomplicated which made the combat scenes a mechanical mess. Wingard highlighted the fact that he improved this mistake and kept the design of Mechagodzilla simple and fresh.

Godzilla vs. Kong revolves around the fight between Kong and Godzilla when Kong crosses the determined path of Godzilla for a mission laid down by humans. The film explores the clash of titans as well as hidden mysteries that lies on the core of the earth. The film was released on March 26, 2021, and is available to stream on HBO Max and BookMyShow stream. The film features actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, and Kyle Chandler in crucial roles.

