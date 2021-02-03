Golden Globes 2021: Netflix's 'Mank' And 'The Crown' Lead Nominations

As the awards season is around the corner, the nominations for Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosted the 78th Golden Globe Awards Nominations on Wednesday. This year's Globes were postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic and to adjust to the delayed Oscars. Those are set for April 25.

The main ceremony will follow Sunday, February 28, and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler virtually. While Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood Mank topped nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 — which, like Mank, is a Netflix release — came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director, and best screenplay for Sorkin; supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen; and best song.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.

NOMINATIONS 2021

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Nomadland Mank The Father Promising Young Woman The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Hamilton Music Palm Springs The Prom

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, (“Promising Young Woman”) David Fincher, “Mank” Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Gary Oldman (“Mank”) Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”) Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) James Corden (“The Prom”) Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) Kate Hudson (“Music”) Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”) Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father” Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”) Jack Fincher (“Mank”) Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”) Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”) James Newton Howard (“News of the World”) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Croods 2” “Onward” “Over the Moon” “Soul” “Wolfwalkers”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“The Mandalorian” “The Crown” “Lovecraft Country” “Ozark” “Ratched”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Emily in Paris” “Ted Lasso” “The Flight Attendant” “Schitt’s Creek” “The Great”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Normal People” “The Queen’s Gambit” “The Undoing” “Small Axe” “Unorthodox”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” Al Pacino, “Hunters”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

John Boyega, “Small Axe” Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Denmark) La Llorona (Guatemala/France) The Life Ahead (Italy) Minari (USA) Two of Us (France/USA)

(With AP inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.