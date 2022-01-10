Golden Globes 2022 Winners Live Updates: Here's The List Of All The Winners

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Picture — Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maa”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Picture — Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“A Hero” (Iran, France)

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch”

“Encanto”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune”

Best Song Motion Picture

“King Richard,” “Be Alive”

“Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas”

“Belfast,” “Down to Joy”

“Respect,” “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Motion Picture

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Actress — Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”