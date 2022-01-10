Last Updated:

Golden Globes 2022 Winners Live Updates: Here's The List Of All The Winners

As the 79th Golden Globes 2022 was held recently, the audience has been eagerly awaiting the announcement et of the winners' names.Stay Tuned for the Live Updates.

08:29 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy- “Hacks”

The American comedy-drama television series, Hacks, bags the award among nominees namely The Great, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and Ted lasso. 

pointer
08:26 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy- Jean Smart for “Hacks”

Jean Smart emerges as the winner among other nominees namely Hannah Einbinder, Elle Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae. 

pointer
08:24 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Actress — Television Motion Picture- Kate Winslet for " Mare of Easttown"

Other nominees in the category include artists namely Jessica Chastain, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen and Margaret Qualley. 

pointer
08:22 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Actor – Television Motion Picture- Michael Keaton for “Dopesick”

Michael Keaton wins among other nominees namely Paul Bettany, Oscar Isaac, Ewan McGregor and Tahar Rahim. 

pointer
08:19 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television- Sarah Snook for “Succession”

Other nominees in the category include Jennifer Coolidge, Kaitlyn Dever, Andie MacDowell and Hannah Waddingham. 

pointer
08:17 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture- Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Kenneth Branagh bags the Golden Globe Award 2022 for the coming of age comedy-drama film, Belfast. Other nominees in the list include Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Adam McKay and Aaron Sorkin. 

pointer
08:14 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy- Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis wins big for his performance in the tv series, Ted Lasso. Other nominees in the category include Anthony Anderson, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short. 

pointer
08:09 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama- Jeremy Strong for “Succession”

Jeremy Strong wins the award for his role as Kendall Roy in the American drama series, Succession. Other nominees were namely Brian Cox, Billy Porter, Omar Sy and Lee Jung-jae. 

pointer
08:06 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Picture- Animated- “Encanto”

The American musical comedy, Encanto bags the Golden Globe Award while the other nominees on the list include Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maa and Raya and the Last Dragon. 

pointer
08:00 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television- O Yeong-su for “Squid Game”

O Yeong Su wins the Gloden Globe Award 2022 for his performance in the web series, Squid Game among other nominees namely Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass and Brett Goldstein. 

pointer
07:57 IST, January 10th 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture- Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”

Ariana DeBose bagged the award for her performance in the film, West Side Story. Other nominees in the list included Caitriona Balfe, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis and Ruth Negga. 

pointer
07:47 IST, January 10th 2022
Golden Globes 2022 Nomination List

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast”
“Coda”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
“West Side Story”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Picture — Animated

“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maa”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Picture — Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
“The Hand of God” (Italy)
“A Hero” (Iran, France)
“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch”
“Encanto”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Dune”

Best Song Motion Picture

“King Richard,” “Be Alive”
“Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas”
“Belfast,” “Down to Joy”
“Respect,” “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die”

 

TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Motion Picture

“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad”

Best Actress — Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

