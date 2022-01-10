Golden Globes 2022 Winners Live Updates: Here's The List Of All The Winners

Quick links:
Image: AP
The American comedy-drama television series, Hacks, bags the award among nominees namely The Great, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and Ted lasso.
Jean Smart emerges as the winner among other nominees namely Hannah Einbinder, Elle Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae.
Other nominees in the category include artists namely Jessica Chastain, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen and Margaret Qualley.
Michael Keaton wins among other nominees namely Paul Bettany, Oscar Isaac, Ewan McGregor and Tahar Rahim.
Other nominees in the category include Jennifer Coolidge, Kaitlyn Dever, Andie MacDowell and Hannah Waddingham.
Kenneth Branagh bags the Golden Globe Award 2022 for the coming of age comedy-drama film, Belfast. Other nominees in the list include Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Adam McKay and Aaron Sorkin.
Jason Sudeikis wins big for his performance in the tv series, Ted Lasso. Other nominees in the category include Anthony Anderson, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Jeremy Strong wins the award for his role as Kendall Roy in the American drama series, Succession. Other nominees were namely Brian Cox, Billy Porter, Omar Sy and Lee Jung-jae.
The American musical comedy, Encanto bags the Golden Globe Award while the other nominees on the list include Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maa and Raya and the Last Dragon.
O Yeong Su wins the Gloden Globe Award 2022 for his performance in the web series, Squid Game among other nominees namely Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass and Brett Goldstein.
Ariana DeBose bagged the award for her performance in the film, West Side Story. Other nominees in the list included Caitriona Balfe, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis and Ruth Negga.
“Belfast”
“Coda”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
“West Side Story”
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maa”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
“The Hand of God” (Italy)
“A Hero” (Iran, France)
“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)
“The French Dispatch”
“Encanto”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Dune”
“King Richard,” “Be Alive”
“Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas”
“Belfast,” “Down to Joy”
“Respect,” “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die”
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad”
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”