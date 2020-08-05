'Gone Girl' Ending Explained: How Did Amy Get Pregnant With Nick's Child?

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller released in 2014. Based on the novel of the same name written by Gillian Flynn, the film is helmed by director David Fincher. Gone Girl features Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry. The story set in Missouri follows the events investing Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), who grows to be the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike). Read below to know the story and the ending of Gone Girl.

Also Read | Deliverance ending explained: Did Drew really get shot in the end?

Gone Girl ending explained

Towards the end, Amy plans her transition back into Nick's life. She conceives a baby through Nick's sperm she saved from when she tricked him into going to a fertility clinic months ago. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nick decides to sit down for an exclusive interview with Ellen Abbott herself and practices a speech about Amy's real nature in the mirror with the sink running to keep Amy from hearing anything. However, little does he know about Amy's evil plan.

Also Read | The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending explained; read on to understand the cliffhanger end

After a strange firm showdown between the two, Nick realises that he has no choice but to stay with Amy and protect his child from her. And so the pair stays together like a dysfunctional and messed up family. Eventually, Amy wins the battle, and Nick lives the rest of his life under her thumb. The film leaves the viewers unclear about Amy and Nick's afterlife with a baby on the way. The last line of the movie sees Amy looking admiringly at Nick as he asks in a chilling voiceover: “What have we done to each other? What will we do?”.

Why did Amy kill Desi in Gone Girl?

Desi (Neil Patrick Harris) is Amy's ex-boyfriend. He helps Amy when her runaway plan doesn't work out. However, to save herself with any witnesses, she brutally stabs him to death. And she also faces no punishment. Amy simply gets away with cold-blooded murder.

Also Read | Basic Instinct ending explained: Was Catherine Tramell the main killer in Basic Instinct?

More about Gone Girl

Gone Girl was a huge commercial success. The film grossed over $370 million and become David Fincher's highest-grossing film at the box office. Rosamund's (Amy) acting was highly appreciated and she received nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress. The film also won the Critics' Choice Award. Take a look at the trailer below.

Also Read | The Commuter ending explained: Know what happened to Michael and Joanna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.