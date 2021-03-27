Gorillaz Fans Deem Virtual Band "greedy, Selfish, And Harmful" After NFT Sale Begins

Gorillaz fans are furious over the band’s latest move. The virtual band is facing tremendous backlash after revealing its plan to sell NFTs to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary. NFT are basically digital art collectibles and many artists have already begun investing in it. This news has pissed Gorillaz fans since the virtual band dedicated an entire album to discuss environmental issues.

Gorillaz fans criticize virtual band after NFT art decision

NFT is the latest trend that has taken the music industry by storm. NFT is basically digital amalgamation of data. Each NFT can represent an item, for the music industry and artists NFTs are art collectables, audios, and videos. NFT is a new step towards a technologically driven world. But while its popularity has grown immensely, once cannot ignore the carbon footprint it leaves.

Recently, Gorillaz, a Brit virtual band faced backlash from fans after choosing to sell NFT art collectables. Recently, Gorillaz announced the launch of their NFT art collectables on their 20th anniversary and fans were quick to point the problem with this decision. In 2010, Gorillaz announced their album Plastic Beach. The album revolved around the harmful effects of global warming.

The album received an immense response from their fans and was loved for its message towards environmental conservation. But as mentioned earlier, NFT is known for its huge energy consumption and is carbon emission. Hence Gorillaz’s NFTs sell is receiving extreme criticism. Many fans were quick to point out the same on social media.

One fan pointed out on Twitter how Gorillaz was doing very well for themselves and they need not jump the NFT bandwagon. Hence the fan deemed their NFT arts collectables as “greedy, selfish, and harmful”. Another fan used a meme to point out the irony of Gorillaz’s Plastic Beach album and now selling NFTs. One fan even suggested Gorillaz open a Patreon account in case they are in need for money.

I just don’t understand why the hell #gorillaz feels like they need to sell nft’s. Do they desperately need the money? Just open a Patreon like the rest of us. — The Big Stupid (@Therealnewdeal) March 26, 2021

Gorillaz recording Plastic Beach, only to go on and make NFTs almost 11 years later pic.twitter.com/Wc3uIK9X3K — Eddieâ€¼ðŸ¤–ðŸŒˆ (@intaminblitz) March 26, 2021

extremely disappointed in #Gorillaz . selling NFTs is way off brand for their image, especially considering the whole conservationist theme of their plastic beach album. they're doing well enough already without jumping on the NFT bandwagon. it's greedy, selfish, and harmful. — ðŸ•¯ðŸŒŒ (@distraite_vigil) March 27, 2021

#gorillaz making nft figures when 11 years ago made a whole album about environmentalism also Gorillaz is 20 years old today — Monexxs (@MonexxsYT) March 26, 2021

While some fans blatantly criticized Gorillaz’s NFTs, some even jumped to their defense. These fans wanted other to wait for more info about the collectables. While others said that it is not right to blame band creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett for the decision since they might be unaware of it. These fans added that this NFT decision might be completely taken by the management and the marketing team.

with this whole NFT thing, i just wanna say don’t blame jamie and damon. WMG has been doing this crap for a while and if anything it’s WMG and the Merch people who are at fault. Please don’t harass Damon or Jamie because of this as they probably don’t know what it is #gorillaz — :/ (@happylandfill23) March 26, 2021

#gorillaz Don’t blame Jamie or Damon for this! This is entirely the fault of the PR and merch team. I doubt anyone pitched the idea of NFT’s or at least told them about how bad it is for the environment. Blame @warnermusic for this as they have the final say on Merchandising — Sieg_Kyle (@Darthradier) March 26, 2021

This #Gorillaz NFT thing may be something the actual creatives behind the band had no idea about. It could also be something that is easily reversed. We need to wait for more info. — Logan Ryan (@InimitableUman) March 27, 2021

