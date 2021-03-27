Last Updated:

Gorillaz Fans Deem Virtual Band "greedy, Selfish, And Harmful" After NFT Sale Begins

Gorillaz is celebrating their 20th anniversary. But their decision to sell NFTs for this anniversary has not gone down well with their fans.

Gorillaz fans are furious over the band’s latest move. The virtual band is facing tremendous backlash after revealing its plan to sell NFTs to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary. NFT are basically digital art collectibles and many artists have already begun investing in it. This news has pissed Gorillaz fans since the virtual band dedicated an entire album to discuss environmental issues.

Gorillaz fans criticize virtual band after NFT art decision

NFT is the latest trend that has taken the music industry by storm. NFT is basically digital amalgamation of data. Each NFT can represent an item, for the music industry and artists NFTs are art collectables, audios, and videos. NFT is a new step towards a technologically driven world. But while its popularity has grown immensely, once cannot ignore the carbon footprint it leaves.

Recently, Gorillaz, a Brit virtual band faced backlash from fans after choosing to sell NFT art collectables. Recently, Gorillaz announced the launch of their NFT art collectables on their 20th anniversary and fans were quick to point the problem with this decision. In 2010, Gorillaz announced their album Plastic Beach. The album revolved around the harmful effects of global warming.

The album received an immense response from their fans and was loved for its message towards environmental conservation. But as mentioned earlier, NFT is known for its huge energy consumption and is carbon emission. Hence Gorillaz’s NFTs sell is receiving extreme criticism. Many fans were quick to point out the same on social media.

One fan pointed out on Twitter how Gorillaz was doing very well for themselves and they need not jump the NFT bandwagon. Hence the fan deemed their NFT arts collectables as “greedy, selfish, and harmful”. Another fan used a meme to point out the irony of Gorillaz’s Plastic Beach album and now selling NFTs. One fan even suggested Gorillaz open a Patreon account in case they are in need for money.

While some fans blatantly criticized Gorillaz’s NFTs, some even jumped to their defense. These fans wanted other to wait for more info about the collectables. While others said that it is not right to blame band creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett for the decision since they might be unaware of it. These fans added that this NFT decision might be completely taken by the management and the marketing team.

 

 

