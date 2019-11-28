GOT7 Is Another Emerging Band In The K-POP Universe | Know All About Them Here!

GOT7 is a seven-member K-pop boyband consisting of members Mark, JB, Jinyoung, Jackson, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. Similar to most K-pop groups, this group sings as well as dances to its original songs. The group debuted in the year 2014 with their first mini-album GOT It? JYP entertainment discovered each member and trained them to be vocalists, rappers and dancers. The group was under training before 2014 with the same company.

How were they discovered?

Jackson Wang was a former fencing and gymnastics star. However, he was interested in K-pop and participated in a reality show WIN: Who Is Next, from where he was picked to be a part of the group. Similarly, Bam Bam auditioned with JYP entertainment and started training under the banner. Mark, who is another member of the group was discovered in auditions in the USA to be a part of GOT7

What is the meaning of GOT7?

Initially, the band's name was inspired by the legendary 90’s band of Korea, G.O.D. There are seven members in the boy group, and their name was GET7. However, it was later changed to GOT7, which means that the seven boys got lucky. In Korean culture, 7 is a lucky number. Thus the name GOT7.

GOT7’s fandom is called iGOT7, which means that the fandom is filled with love for the boys. GOT7 also calls their fandom as AhGaSe, which means 'baby bird'. The symbol is also printed on the official lightstick of the boy band.

