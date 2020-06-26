Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Govinda is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several blockbuster hits till date. The actor has also received several awards and accolades over the years. If you are a 90's kid and if you believe that Govinda is your spirit animal too, take this Govinda quiz and prove it:

Govinda Movie Quiz

What is Govinda's real name?

What was the profession of Govinda's father?

Singer

Actor

Businessman

Farmer

Which of the following is Govinda's nickname?

Little Finger

High Sparrow

Little Soldier

Rocky

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in the year 1986. What is the name of his debut film?

Ilzaam

Shola Aur Shabnam

Saajan Chale Sasural

Holiday

In the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, what is the name of the character played by Govinda?

Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh,

Sudhir Jagtap and Pradeep Jagtap

Rahul Rama Krisha and Pragadish Rama Krishna

Raghu and Viju

In the film Sandwich, where Govinda plays a double role, who plays his love interest?

Nisha and Sweetie

Monica and Asawari

Tanvi and Tejal

Shweta and Vishakha

In which of the following films has Govinda played the role of a detective?

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Anari No.1

Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya

In the film Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, which actor plays the role of Kiran Bhangari?

Raveena Tandon

Divya Khosla

Mishika Chourasia

Karishma Kaul

In Saajan Chale Sasural, for which Govinda won a Filmfare Award for the Best actor, what is the name of Govinda's character?

Shyamsunder

Raju

Raja

Vicky

Govinda has played a double role in a few films. In which of the following films did Govinda NOT play a double role?

Aankhen 1993

Jaan Se Pyaara

Anari No.1

Maharaja

Which of the following film by Govinda features him with supernatural powers that he can use to manipulate animals and matter?

Maharaja

Do Ankhen Barah Hath

Beta Ho To Aisa

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

