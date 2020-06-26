Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Govinda is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several blockbuster hits till date. The actor has also received several awards and accolades over the years. If you are a 90's kid and if you believe that Govinda is your spirit animal too, take this Govinda quiz and prove it:
Govinda Movie Quiz
What is Govinda's real name?
What was the profession of Govinda's father?
- Singer
- Actor
- Businessman
- Farmer
Which of the following is Govinda's nickname?
- Little Finger
- High Sparrow
- Little Soldier
- Rocky
Govinda made his Bollywood debut in the year 1986. What is the name of his debut film?
- Ilzaam
- Shola Aur Shabnam
- Saajan Chale Sasural
- Holiday
In the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, what is the name of the character played by Govinda?
- Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh,
- Sudhir Jagtap and Pradeep Jagtap
- Rahul Rama Krisha and Pragadish Rama Krishna
- Raghu and Viju
In the film Sandwich, where Govinda plays a double role, who plays his love interest?
- Nisha and Sweetie
- Monica and Asawari
- Tanvi and Tejal
- Shweta and Vishakha
In which of the following films has Govinda played the role of a detective?
- Hadh Kar Di Aapne
- Haseena Maan Jaayegi
- Anari No.1
- Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya
In the film Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, which actor plays the role of Kiran Bhangari?
- Raveena Tandon
- Divya Khosla
- Mishika Chourasia
- Karishma Kaul
ALSO READ | From Propaganda Posters To War Rhetoric, How Vietnam Is Winning The War Against COVID-19
In Saajan Chale Sasural, for which Govinda won a Filmfare Award for the Best actor, what is the name of Govinda's character?
- Shyamsunder
- Raju
- Raja
- Vicky
Govinda has played a double role in a few films. In which of the following films did Govinda NOT play a double role?
- Aankhen 1993
- Jaan Se Pyaara
- Anari No.1
- Maharaja
ALSO READ | Cyclone Amphan's Name & Meaning Explained: All About The 'extremely Severe' Cyclonic Storm
Which of the following film by Govinda features him with supernatural powers that he can use to manipulate animals and matter?
- Maharaja
- Do Ankhen Barah Hath
- Beta Ho To Aisa
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
ALSO READ | Why Chi*a Banned The Letter "n" And Top 5 Bizarre Words Censored By Xi Jinping's Govt
Answers
- Govind Arun Ahuja
- Actor
- Little Finger
- Ilzaam
- Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh,
- Nisha and Sweetie
- Hadh Kar Di Aapne
- Raveena Tandon
- Shyamsunder
- Maharaja
- Maharaja
ALSO READ | Londoners Confuse Pet Cat For Cheetah, Scotland Yard & Chopper Land Up At UK-Indian's Home
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.