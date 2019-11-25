Graham Norton Is Delighted To Host The BAFTA Film Awards 2020

Graham Norton who is known for his talk show The Graham Norton Show will be hosting the BAFTA Film Awards this year. The award-winning talk show host will mark his return to the BAFTAs after hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 15 years ago. Read on to know more about this story.

Graham Norton will host BAFTA Film Awards in 2020

Graham Norton is one of the most celebrated talk show hosts in the UK. His talk show, The Graham Norton Show is one of the highest-rated talk shows in the UK and has also amassed a global fan following. Now the talk show host is all set to host the BAFTA Film Awards this year. The award-winning TV presenter, comedian, and author has also hosted the BAFTA TV Awards 15 years go.

In an interview with a media portal, Graham Norton spoke about hosting one of the biggest nights for the British film industry. He said that he is delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night for British films. Norton also made a reference to his famous talk show couch in the interview. He said that the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa he has ever faced. He further added I am honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley who had previously hosted the BAFTA Film Awards.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry in an interview with another media portal also spoke about Graham Norton hosting the BAFTA Film Awards this year. In her interview, Amanda stated that Norton will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the film awards this year as the host. The film awards are transmitted around the world and the audience is familiar with him indicating that as an added advantage. Graham as our host will no doubt deliver a very special celebration of films and pay tribute to the most talented and creative people who are constantly working and delivery in front and behind the camera said Amanda Berry.

