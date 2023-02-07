Grammys 2023: Kim Petras Scripts History As First Transwoman To Win The Award

Singer Kim Petras made history as she became the first transgender woman to win the award for pop duo/group performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday (February 6). The singer bagged the award with non-binary British artist Sam Smith for their song Unholy.

The artists twinned in red and walked onstage together. Sam stood behind Kim and asked her to accept the award from Madonna. While addressing this gesture, Petras said, "Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award."

The singer got emotional upon receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd. She also paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend, Sophie, a Scottish music producer who passed away in January 2021.

While giving the speech, the hit-maker said, "I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open. Sophie especially, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music."

"I grew up next to a highway in Germany and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support. This is a huge moment for me."

'People told me I'd be a niche artist'

Grammy winner Kim Petras continued her speech and shared that everyone told her that she'd only be a niche artist because of her gender identity. "All these years are going through my head of people saying I’d be a niche artist because I’m transgender, and my music would only ever play in gay clubs — and what’s wrong with that because I love gay clubs — but now I got a Grammy for making gay club music with my friend. ‘It’s the best feeling in the world", she said.

Kim Petras thanked Sam Smith

In her heartwarming speech, Kim Petras also thanked Sam Smith for the collaboration and called him a true 'angel'. She also said that Smith is a 'hero' in her life. The singer also gave a shout-out to Madonna for ‘fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.'

Kim and Sam's Unholy was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, which included Coldplay and BTS's’ My Universe, Post Malone, and Doja Cat’s I Like You (A Happier Song) and Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s Bam Bam.



