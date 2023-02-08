Grammys 2023: Twitter Divided Over Adele's Reaction To Harry Styles' Win

Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award at Grammys on Monday (February 6). Hours after the winner announcement, a video of Adele reacting to Harry's win went viral on social media. Shocked viewers tweeted during the ceremony that Adele could be seen getting up and leaving as Harry entered the stage to give his speech.

In the clip, the majority of the other celebrities present at the arena were shown clapping for Styles while Adele stayed seated and made no visible signs of doing the same.

Check out the video here:

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

In the other video, it looked like Adele was pushing through Lizzo to leave the venue even though Styles was still midway through his winning speech.

See video:

Adele leaving during Harry Styles little speech and Lizzo understanding why has me weak😭. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xuesS2O6C3 — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

Fans were divided over Adele’s reaction. While some believed she was not happy with Harry’s win, others revealed the video for its poor editing as the Easy on me singer was later seen cheering for Styles and was standing alongside Lizzo the whole time.

Watch here:

Here’s Adele being happy for Harry Styles winning album of the year because y’all decided to lie pic.twitter.com/xdQswFGD9C — ³⁰ (fan account) (@sushiforari) February 7, 2023

Harry Styles under fire for his win against Beyonce

Harry also received criticism from Beyonce's fans after winning the award, who were rooting for her to win this category. Beyonce has been nominated in the Album of the Year category at Grammys four times, each time losing. Prior to losing to Adele in 2017, The Formation singer was defeated by Taylor Swift's Fearless in 2010. She also lost to Beck's Morning Phase in 2015.

However, it wasn't all bad for Beyonce as she bagged four Grammy Awards, including one for Best Dance / Electronic Album, bringing her total to 32, the most of any artist to date.

Openly gay singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and Beyonce were among others nominated in AOTY category.