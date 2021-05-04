Green Lantern HBO Max Series To Be Led By Finn Wittrock As Guy Gardner

Green Lantern series was given a go back in 2020 on HBO Max. The project was originally announced in 2019, but the makers did not provide any update. Later, they revealed the superheroes who would appear on the show. Now, the series has got its main lead.

Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner to lead Green Lantern HBO Max series

According to Deadline, Finn Wittrock has been tapped to headline the upcoming HBO Max series as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern. Based on the DC characters, it hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Gardner is described as ''a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as depicted in the comics, an epitome of hyper-patriotism in the 1980s. Yet, he is somehow likeable.'' The Guy Gardner avatar of Green Lantern led the 1997 CBS Justice League of America pilot, in which the character was portrayed by Matthew Settle.

Finn Wittrock has earned two Emmy nominations for his performances as Dany Mott in American Horror Story: Freak Show, and as Jerry Trail on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He has appeared in movies like Twelve, Winter's Tale, The Big Short, La La Land, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Judy, and more. Wittrock's television series credits include All My Children, American Horror Story, and Ratched.

Along with Gardner, the show will focus on the adventures of different Green Lanterns, including Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, who is Earth’s first person to don the magic ring. The series will also include fan-favorite characters like Sinestro and Kilowog, along with introducing new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lanterns Corps. It reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies. More actors will join the Green Lantern cast to essay the superheroes.

Seth Grahame-Smith will act as the showrunner. The upcoming series will consist of 10 one-hour-long episodes. It will be written by Greg Berlanti, Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim. The three will serve as executive producers with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce. Green Lantern release date is yet to be announced.

Promo Image Source: finnwittrock Instagram