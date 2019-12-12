Greta Gerwig Believes That Saoirse Ronan Is Her Generation's Meryl Streep

Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott, is one of the most popular novels of all time. However, people have been waiting for Greta Gerwig’s film adaption of the novel. Great Gerwig’s adaption of Little Women features some of the best actors including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. Greta has said that she believes that Saoirse is this generation’s Meryl Streep.

Currently, the expectations are high for Greta Gerwins’s adaptation. The Oscar buzz for the upcoming film is strong. There are high expectations from Saoirse Ronan in this film. Greta recently spoke about Saoirse regarding the movie and her role. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Gerwin said that there are a couple of scenes with Saoirse and Meryl together. She also said that she remembers the impact Meryl had when she was Saoirse’s age. She honestly believes that Saoirse is this generation’s Meryl Streep.

The film does not open till Christmas, which is its theatrical release. However, the reviews are already rolling in and they have been highly positive. These female actors will be starring in the film and are expected to give their best performances. The iconic characters are represented in their full potential in Gerwin’s adaptation. There are a few critics who have had a say about the film.

Saoirse seems to know that this is the performance of her career, and she has the glowing critic reviews as proof. Apart from Little Women, Saoirse has worked in several other films including Lady Bird and Mary Queen Of Scotts. Check out the promotions and details regarding the movie on its social media page.

