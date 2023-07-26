Greta Gerwig Talks About Barbie Sequel, Addresses 'woke' Criticism Of Margot Robbie's Film

Barbie, helmed by Greta Gerwig, is performing exceptionally well across the world. Basking in the glory, the director reflected on the triumph of the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In a recent interview, Gerwig shared her thoughts on the film's reception and also addressed the question on everyone's mind: will there be a sequel?

At totally zero: Gerwig's vision for Barbie and beyond

In an interview with The New York Times, Gerwig was asked about her vision for the film—whether it marks the beginning of a franchise or if it tells a complete story. To this, she responded, "At this moment, it's all I've got." The director explained that after every film, she tends to feel like she'll never have another idea and that she has accomplished everything she ever wanted to do. While she wouldn't want to hinder anyone else's dreams, she currently finds herself "at totally zero".

Navigating triumph and criticism: Gerwig's Barbie Journey

Despite her uncertainty about the future, Gerwig couldn't ignore the immense achievements of Barbie. The film not only saw a record-breaking opening weekend, grossing $162 million at the North American box office, it also secured the title of the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director.

Overwhelmed by the film's success, Gerwig admitted to being at a loss for words. She marvelled at the sight of people embracing the movie's pink theme, something she had never imagined in her wildest dreams.

While Barbie resonated with many viewers, addressing significant issues such as sexism, female empowerment, and self-determination, it also faced criticism from conservative pundits who labelled it as "woke." Some even claimed to have burned their Barbie dolls in protest. Gerwig expressed surprise at this reaction, hoping that the film could serve as an "invitation" for everyone to join the party and let go of limiting beliefs.

The director also shed light on the reported disagreements with Mattel, the company that owns the Barbie brand, during the film's production. Mattel's COO and president, Richard Dickson, apparently disagreed with a scene he felt was off-brand. However, Gerwig clarified that the situation wasn't as dramatic as portrayed in the media.

As Gerwig celebrated the victory of Barbie, she shared a humorous anecdote about her 4-year-old son, who celebrated the film's success with a pink cake adorned with a 'B' before declaring, "This is how we say goodbye to Barbie." Perhaps in her son's playful goodbye, Gerwig found a symbolic closure to the incredible journey of bringing Barbie to the big screen.

Barbie is currently captivating audiences in theatres, and while Gerwig's future plans remain uncertain, her creative brilliance has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on cinema history.