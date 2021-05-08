Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Could Mark The End Of Drax In MCU, Says Dave Bautista

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has Dave Bautista reprising his role of Drax, the destroyer. The character has become a fan favourite over the years for his hilarious behaviour. However, the GOTG 3 might be his last appearance in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is probably Drax end in the MCU

In a recent interview with the Digital Spy Magazine, Dave Bautista opened about Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his future in the MCU. He said that, to be honest, he doesn't know what the script of the third film is. The actor mentioned that there was a script years ago that he thinks is obviously going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed.

Bautista stated that there were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film. It was real because it was director James Gunn's idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. The actor asserted that the filmmaker laid it out to him. Dave Bautista thought it was "such a brilliant idea," but he hasn't heard any follow-up from the studio. He doesn't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, there is no news of Drax's future. Bautista noted that as far as his obligations, he has got GOTG 3, and that is probably going to be the end of Drax.

Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could have a more serious and pivotal role if it is actually his final movie. Along with the two Guardians movies, the character has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The films have shown that a destroyer is actually a soft person in reality besides all the fights. He has received the love of fans in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast also includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Director James Gun has informed me that it is his last planned movie with the team as he completes the trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is set for 2023.

IMAGE: GUARDIANSOFTHEGALAXY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.