Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 New Super Bowl Trailer Teases Rocket Raccoon’s Origin Story

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently received the release of its latest trailer during the Super Bowl. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be its follow-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest trailer for the MCU film was released on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Over on Instagram, the official handle of Marvel Studios’ shared the trailer with the caption, “Get ready for one last ride. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theatres May 5.”

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals that the film will take a deep dive into Rocket Raccoon’s past, as well as focus on Peter Quill dealing with the loss of Gamora.

“Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has both written and directed the film. The original cast of the Guardians series is returning for the film. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel will reprise their roles.

Maria Bakalova, who made her MCU debut in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as Cosmo The Spacedog, will also reprise the role in Guardians 3. Others who will be reprising their roles are Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Rosenbaum

New actors joining the cast are Will Poulter, who will play the character of the cosmic superhero Adam Warlock.,Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji will also appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as The High Evolutionary, who will be the lead antagonist in the movie.