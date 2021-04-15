Guy Pearce And Monica Bellucci Join Action Thriller 'Memory' Starring Liam Neeson

Memory is an upcoming action thriller film starring Liam Neeson in the lead. The indie crime thriller hails from Black Bear Pictures and is helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. Now, two more actors have joined the team.

Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci join Liam Neeson in 'Memory'

Deadline has revealed that Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci are set to appear in Memory movie opposite Liam Neeson. The cast includes Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), and Ray Fearon (Beauty and the Beast). The movie is currently being filmed in Bulgaria. It is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts as well as The Memory of a Killer, a Belgian film directed by Erik Van Looy.

The forthcoming adaptation is penned by Dario Scardapane. Memory movie follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. When Alex refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. Veteran FBI agents Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce), Linda Amistead (Taj Atwal), and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Harold Torres) are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex, but also drawing the ire of local tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing – he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

Guy Pearce will soon be seen in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead. His big-screen credits include L. A. Confidential, Memento, The Proposition, The Hurt Locker, The King’s Speech, and more. Pearce’s upcoming projects are Zone 414, Back to the Outback, and Blacklight.

Monica Bellucci is known for her appearance in films like Snowball, The Apartment, Malena, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Secret Agents, Spectre, Spider in the Web, and more. Her television shows include Mozart in the Jungle, Call My Agent! and Twin Peaks: The Return. Bellucci's recent onscreen role was Soraya Waldy in the drama movie The Man Who Sold His Skin.

