Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Recent Red Carpet Debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival post rekindling their romance earlier this year. Pictures of Bennifer from their red carpet entry soon became the trending topic on various social media platforms. Ben Affleck's ex, Gwenyth Paltrow gushed about Bennifer's red carpet pictures and left her reaction.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Bennifer's red carpet debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the screening of the movie The Last Duel, which Affleck co-wrote and stars in with longtime pal Matt Damon, at the Venice Film Festival. JLo's stylist Mariel Haenn took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the couple lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow reacted to the photos and left a comment that read, "Okay, this is cute." Paltrow and Affleck dated off-and-on from 1997 to 2000, during which they starred together in movies like Shakespeare in Love (1998), which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, and again in Bounce (2000).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion started going rounds soon after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. The couple was later snapped sharing a kiss by the paparazzi's, thus confirming their new romance. The duo was earlier dated in 2004 were even engaged. The duo was all set to tie the knot but called off their nuptials in 2004. The couple had earlier made their official Instagram debut as Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and shared series of photos that also included a snap of the two sharing a kiss on her birthday.

On the work front, Lopez is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. The On The Floor singer will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works. Lopez will next star in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson for Universal Pictures, which is set to be released on February 11, 2022. The singer has also signed a deal with Netflix to produce and star in three movies. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen reprising his role as Batman in DCEU's 2022 movie The Flash.

(Image: Mariel Haenn Instagram/AP)