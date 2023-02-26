Hailey Bieber Reveals 'favourite Thing' About Being Married To Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently talked about her life and marriage with husband Justin Bieber. The 26-year-old supermodel was being interviewed by Justin for the first time. The couple was in a conversation together, where Hailey opened up about her work and life as a married woman.

The celebrity couple was in a conversation together for Vogue Australia when Hailey told the pop star what’s the best thing about being married to him. She said that it’s the sense of companionship she shares with Justin. She also said that he is her "best friend in the entire world.”

My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.

She also talked about the ups and downs in her life, turning the clock back to the time when she was criticised for a dress she thought would be perceived differently, but wasn't. After Justin asked her about the biggest fashion regret she has, she said that she wore a dress in front of the press, and it “legitimately looked like she was inside a box.”

“I feel like I have a lot, but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink … it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage

Pop-star Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin back in September 2018, only two months after their engagement. They got married secretly. However, after a year, they hosted a large ceremony in South California where many close friends and family members were present. They recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and the interview was a part of the occasion.