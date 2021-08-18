Halle Berry Sued By MMA Fighter Cat Zingano After Revoking Role Offer In 'Bruised'

Hollywood actor Halle Berry is now part of a legal battle with a former UFC fighter, Cat Zingano. Zingano claims that she was ghosted by the actor for a potential role in Bruised. The film is slated to be Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

TMZ reported that the Perfect Stranger actor approached the MMA fighter Cat Zingano for a role in her upcoming film, Bruised. Berry will also star in the film as an aged mixed martial arts fighter, who hopes to get one last shot. The lawsuit filed by Zingano claims that Halle Berry told her to keep her schedule open so that she could take on a role in the film when it was time to start the shoot.

It is after this encounter that UCF gave Cat Zingano an offer for a fight. The athlete reportedly spoke to Berry regarding the offer and whether she should take it up. She also spoke to her about whether it would have an impact on her potential movie debut.

Zingano claimed that the Hollywood star advised her to turn down the offer for the fight. The reason she reportedly gave was that it would be a liability for the movie’s insurer. Zingano turned down the fight and was later released from her UFC contract. The fighter mentioned in her suit that Berry informed her she would no longer be part of Bruised as she was not an active UFC fighter anymore. Zingano claims that Berry cut off all communication with her, which led her to take legal action.

Bruised is set to drop on Netflix in November and will mark Halle Berry’s first film as a director. As per ANI, the film was initially conceived with Blake Lively in mind. However, after Lively declined the role Berry realized she could not get the script out of her head. That is when she approached the producers and asked if she could star in the film. However, one thing led to another and Halle Berry will not only star in the film, but will also direct it.

With input from ANI

Picture Credits:Halle Berry-Instagram/AP