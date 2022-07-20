'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Takes On Michael Myers In Film's Spine Chilling Trailer

The first look at director David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends will surely give goosebumps to the audience as Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) makes a comeback to haunt Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. Set after the events of Halloween Kills, the forthcoming film will see Laurie confronting the masked killer for one last time as she tries to put her trauma and miseries behind.

The trailer is packed with eerie music leading up to spine-chilling, bloodshed sequences as Jamie Lee Curtis struggles for survival. Halloween Ends comes as the 13th movie in the Halloween slasher franchise and stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and Omar Dorsey among others.

Jamie Lee Curtis takes on Michael Myers in Halloween Ends' spine-chilling trailer

The movie showcases Laurie living with her granddaughter while working on her memoir. However, another killing leads Laurie to confront the evil force she can't control for one last time. Take a look.

The film has been directed by David Gordon Green, who also helmed the past two movies. He co-wrote it with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. The film is all set to release in theatres on October 14, 2022.

Take a look at the synopsis-

"Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @HALLOWEENMOVIE)