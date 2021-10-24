Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Speaks Out After Prop Gun Incident; ‘our Loss Is Enormous’

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the sets of his next film, Rust, that led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and left the director, Joel Souza injured. After the unfortunate incident, Halyna Hutchins' husband paid tribute to his wife on social media. He also posted a few family pictures on Instagram as and mentioned that the family's 'loss is enormous'.

Halyna Hutchins' husband opens up after prop gun incident

Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, took to social media following the death of the Rust cinematographer. He penned down a heartfelt note on Twitter and mentioned that his wife 'inspired us all with her passion and vision'. As he continued writing he mentioned 'her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words'. He also asked the media to respect the family's privacy during this tough time, as they process their grief. He also thanked everyone for sharing pictures and stories about her life after the news came to light.

He wrote, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life." He also shared a few family photos on Instagram and wrote, "We miss you, Halyna!"

Alec Baldwin himself also took to Twitter after the incident and released a statement regarding the accidental prop gun shooting. He expressed his shock and sadness and also said he was 'fully cooperating with the police investigation'. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He also mentioned that he was in touch with the cinematographer's husband and has offered his support to the family. He continued, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

