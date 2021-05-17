Hannah Montana Actor Morgan York Reveals Why She Quit Acting: 'Wasn't Fun Anymore'

Morgan York rose to fame as a child actor playing memorable roles in Hannah Montana, The Pacifier and Cheaper By The Dozen. But she quit her career in acting in 2010 and took on a different career path as a writer. Recently, she took to her TikTok account to reveal why she quit her career in Hollywood for writing.

Hannah Montana opens up on why she retired from acting

Hannah Montana spoke about her journey as a young actor at the mere age of 9 and went on to feature in iconic roles. "I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, ‘The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop'. I never expected it to be a lifetime thing", she explained. She further mentioned that it was never her plan to grow up and continue to pursue acting. "I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it.", she stated.

In the video, she also explained that she was ready to go to college and not choose acting as a career. She added that she stopped finding the career as fun and that she didn't expect people to find it important. "I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it. I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, ‘Why did you quit acting?’ But…it wasn’t fun anymore."

Currently, Morgan is a fantasy novelist and loves her occupation. She explained her passion for writing fiction novels saying, "My passion for writing fiction, which existed as long as my passion for acting, was just much stronger. It was something I preferred."

Morgan York's projects in Hollywood

Morgan started off her career in acting as a child actor in Sesame Street: Kids' Favorite Songs 2 where she played herself. Gradually, she made her big debut in Hollywood in 2003 with the movie Cheaper by the Dozen as Kimberly Baker and Lulu Palmer in Vin Diesel's The Pacifier in 2005. In 2006, she joined the cast of Hannah Montana and was a part of the recurring cast in the second season next to Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment and others. She bid adieu to her acting career as soon as the Disney show was over.

