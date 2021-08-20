Harish Patel Gets Mention In Official Poster Of The Eternals With Angelina Jolie, Others

Marvel Studios upcoming The Eternals is one of the most anticipated films. Eternals is expected to lead to the expansion of the MCU at a greater height. The film's star cast has several award-winning actors like Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington. Apart from the lead cast, the film also has Bollywood actor Harish Patel in a supporting role. Moreover, the actor also got his name featured in the latest poster of the film. Marvel Studios released the final trailer and the official poster of the upcoming film Eternals on August 19, 2021. As the film's final trailer did not offer any glimpse of the Indian actor Harish Patel, but he got a mention in the official poster. The poster of Eternals saw all the lead actors standing in their superhero costumes. It had the lead actors' names at the top. However, Harish Patel's name was billed underneath the film's title. It read, "Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Bryan Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie."

Source: Marvel Studios' Instagram

Harish Patel's first look in Eternals

The official teaser of Marvel Studios' Eternals gave a glimpse of Harish Patel. The teaser, which was released on May 24 saw harish Patel at the end. In the teaser, he was seen dining with the characters of Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Lia McHugh. In the scene, Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, asked her fellow Eternals who would lead the Avengers when Isarik, played by Richard Madden, said he could. All other eating at the table cracked up following Madden's statement. Harish Patel was seen sitting next to Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, as he plays the role of his manager.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Harish Patel talked about his work in Hollywood. He said people in India think he is sitting idle while he is regularly working in the West. He further mentioned he is happy to finally get the attention of people with his role in Eternals after years of work.

Image Credit: PINKVILLAUSA AND MARVEL STUDIOS' INSTAGRAM