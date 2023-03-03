Harry Potter Actress Evanna Lynch Weighs In On JK Rowling's Anti-trans Remarks

Evanna Lynch is one of the many Harry Potter stars who have shared their thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s comments on the transgender community. Rowling has often found herself at the center of criticism over her statements that many perceive as 'transphobic'.

Recently, Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter films, extended her support to Rowling and said that she wishes people would “listen to her.”

Evanna spoke with The Telegraph in an interview and reflected on the controversy over Rowling's comments. Previously in 2020, she had shared on Twitter that “it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic” on a social media platform and that she wished that the Harry Potter author would not have done it.

Evanna subsequently deleted her Twitter handle. Reflecting on the topic in her latest interview, Evanna said that Rowling's character has "always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society".

“Especially when she wrote her essay [revealing experiences in her unhappy first marriage]. I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.”

The Harry Potter actress said that she was “very naive” when she first shared her take on the controversy. She added that she “hated her body” a lot and is compassionate towards trans people.

“I was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation. I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people and I don’t want to add to their pain.”

Evanna first appeared in the Harry Potter film franchise in 2010. She played the role of Luna Lovegood. She quickly became a fan favourite due to her quirky character. Other stars from the film series, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have openly spoken against Rowling in an open letter.