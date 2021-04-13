'Harry Potter' Fame Afshan Azad Announces Pregnancy, Shares Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

Actress Afshan Azad, popularly known for her role as Padma Patil in Harry Potter movies, took to Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. The 32-year-old shared pictures of her baby bump and wrote, "Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement, and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

She further added, "When I was younger and the teachers used to ask me what I wanted to be when I was older - I’d always say a mummy. Just spamming your feed with bump pics for the foreseeable future #Sorrynotsorry. Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved.Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry." [sic]

Steff Todd, her Harry Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne, Arooj Aftab, Antonio Aakeel, Devon Murray, Bhavna Limbachia, Ellie Darcey-Alden, Stanislav Yanevski, Anna Shaffer, Daniel Portman, Bonnie Wright, and many other celebrities congratulated the couple.

Afshan tied the knot with Nabil Kazi in August 2018.