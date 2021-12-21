'Harry Potter' Reunion Episode: Where To Watch The 20th Anniversary Special In India?

Fans have been ecstatic ever since it was announced that the cast of the Harry Potter franchise will be reuniting for a special reunion episode. The special episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and several other casts members. The reunion episode is all set to stream exclusively on HBO Max in the US, but since HBO Max isn't available in India, fans in the country have been wondering where to stream the special episode.

Warner Bros. has earlier announced that they would be releasing the Harry Potter reunion special episode globally so that fans from all over the world could watch their favourite stars on screen again. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Where and when to watch Harry Potter Reunion Episode in India?

Harry Potter reunion special episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India. The reunion episode will premiere on Prime Video on January 1, 2022, at 2:30 pm. One can also find all the eight Harry Potter movies on Prime Video. The news was announced just one after the trailer of the episode was released by HBO Max.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer

HBO Max released the much-anticipated trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the movies. The reunion episode will mark the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The upcoming reunion features the three main leads Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also join the special episode. In the trailer, Emma Watson who played the role of Hermione Grange could be heard saying, "It feels like no time has passed — and loads of time has passed."

Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm