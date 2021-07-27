'Harry Potter' Star Afshan Azad Gives Glimpse Of Newborn, Says 'Princess Is Finally Here'

Afshan Azad who is prominently known for playing the character of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter series recently took to Instagram and announced the birth of her first child. She shared a beautiful glimpse of her daughter and revealed her name. In the picture, the little one was seen wearing a light purple dress while a neatly folded blanket, with 'Baby Kazi' printed on it, was kept beside the baby. A coaster of sorts was placed on the blanket which read, "Hello world."

Afshan Azad shares pic of the newborn baby girl, reveals name

Afshan Azad hid her daughter's face from the camera. She had previously revealed that she and her husband Nabil Kazi were expecting a girl. Sharing the picture, Afshan said, "By the Grace of God our Princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik. I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always."

Azad had announced the news about her pregnancy in April followed by endearing pictures from her baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. Azad and her husband Kazi tied the knot in 2018 with many of the Harry Potter film stars attending the wedding. In 2010, Azad made headlines after she was allegedly persecuted by her family for having a relationship with a man of another faith.

According to various media reports, the Manchester Court had later charged the two accused men with making threats to kill her. Her brother was additionally charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his sister. Azad is best known for essaying the role of Padma Patil in five films of the Harry Potter series, which are based on books written by author JK Rowling. The actor has since stayed away from the limelight, marrying Kazi in 2018.

IMAGE: afshanazad/Instagram

