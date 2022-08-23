It seems that both singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde are facing the brunt of going public about their relationship. During a recent chat with Rolling Stones for their cover story, the One Direction alum and Olivia Wilde got vocal about all the negative remarks and comments by trollers who are targeting their relationship daily.

For the unknown, back in January 2021, the pair went public about their relationship after they crossed paths on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling. Though the 28-year-old singer is hardly active on social media ever since he went public about his relationship, he confessed to being aware of all the negative comments by his fans online.

Harry Styles during a recent conversation with a magazine revealed how difficult it is to get involved in some kind of negative trolling and how a celebrity's personal life gets targeted by all. "That obviously doesn't make me feel good. It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that," Styles told Rolling Stones.

Following this, Wilde too reacted to all kinds of 'toxic negativity' surrounding his relationship with Styles and said, "What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that kind of toxic negativity." Calling it "the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there", she clarified, "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

This is not the first time that the 38-year-old actor-director has faced criticism online. Earlier, after the news of the couple's romance got confirmed with their attendance at a wedding in January 2021, Olivia faced a slew of criticism from Harry's fans online. According to reports by Buzzfeed, some fans flooded Wilde's social media with comments accusing the director of "stealing" him, adding that she should be "ashamed" of their relationship.

Apart from this, the British pop icon also got candid about embracing parenthood earlier. Wilde, on the other hand, has two kids with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and they've been spotted with their mom at Love on Tour shows. "Well, if I have kids at some point, I will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share," added Styles.



