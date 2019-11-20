Harry Styles' Transformation From Boy-next-door To Joining The Gucci Gang

Harry Styles is no less than a style icon for this generation. The former One Direction singer went into a completely different direction when it comes to his clothing choices. The singer turned his wardrobe from a boy next door to a 70’s Rockstar. The singer who is a muse for several brands and stylists also had the honour of being a co-chair of the MET Gala in 2019.

Harry Styles best style moments

1. Met Gala 2019

Harry Styles was the co-chair of MET Gala in 2019. The Kiwi singer completely complimented the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion with his custom Gucci look. Harry Styles has also starred in several campaigns of the fashion brand so Gucci was a natural choice for him. Harry’s MET Gala look was a custom Gucci organza shirt with black lace and organza jabot, high waist wool mohair trousers, patent leather boots, and a single pearl drop earring.

2. Fine Line album cover

Harry Styles sophomore album Fine Line is set to release on December 13. The Only Angel singer this time also chose to go with a custom Gucci look. The look was designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. Harry Styles was sporting a pair of white mid-waist bell-bottom pants along with a pin colour silk shirt and pink suspenders.

3. Lights Up video

Harry Styles first song from his sophomore album was Lights Up. The Sign of the Times singer did not disappoint with his wardrobe choice this time as well. Harry was sporting a custom Harris Reed look for the video. The ensemble is two-piece bespoke silk moire suit. Take a look.

4. Gucci Pre Fall 2019

Harry Styles as mentioned earlier has starred in several campaigns by fashion house Gucci. The Kiwi singer once again featured in the Pre Fall campaign for the fashion house. In one of the pictures, Harry sported a double-breasted blue velvet jacket and pants along with Gucci jewellery.

5. Harry Styles first tour

Harry Styles first solo tour was the start of seeing the former One Direction singer in a completely different light in regards to his wardrobe and his music. During his tour, Harry Styles was styled by Harry Lambert. Lambert experimented with various brands for Harry’s tour wardrobe. Harry sported looks form luxury brands like Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Charles Jeffrey, Givenchy, Gucci, Palomo, and Harris Reed.

