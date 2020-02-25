Harvey Weinstein Headed To Musty Jail After Extravagant Breakfast

The one-time movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein's February 24 began with expensive coffee and Acqua Panna mineral water at a breakfast meeting with his lawyers in Four Seasons hotel near Manhattan's criminal courts, then he was led off to musty prison in handcuffs. The former Hollywood producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women and the sentencing is set for March 10. The sexual assault charge carries up to 25 years in prison, while third-degree rape count is punishable by up to four years.

Weinstein, who is also considered as the biggest force behind the '#MeToo' era has finally been found guilty but it was still not the across-the-board victory for the prosecutors and his accusers had planned. He was acquitted of dozens of other misconduct allegations against him by several women in the past few months and was also not found guilty of one of the most severe charge, predatory sexual assault.

'This is not over'

While District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr hailed the ruling by jurors and called it “a new day”, defence attorney Donna Rotunno claimed that “this is not over”. The Hollywood film producer who has been free on bail since his arrest at least two years ago was asked to await sentencing at New York's violence-plagued Rikers Island jail complex after his lawyers said that he needs medical attention due to unsuccessful back surgery. However, he was rerouted for unspecified reasons to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital which has a special ward for treating jail inmates.

According to Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, he will be moved to Rikers once “he no longer needs to be in a hospital”. Vance said that the recent decision taken by 12 jurors over the course of five days has “changed the course of history in the fight against sexual violence” and “pulled justice system into 21st century”.

Vance also said, “This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and it is a new day. It is a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for the crimes he committed.”

Weinstein's lawyers have said that they will appeal. Rotunno called her client “unbelievably strong” and that “he took it like a man”. She further added, “He knows that we will continue to fight for him, and we know that this is not over.” Weinstein's another lawyer, Arthur Aidala quoted the Hollywood producer telling his legal team, “I’m innocent. I’m innocent. I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?”

