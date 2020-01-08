Details On Harvey Weinstein's NA Trial And Other Celebs Who Have Faced Similar Charges

Harvey Weinstein CBE is an ex-American film distributor. With his brother Bob Weinstein, he co-founded the entertainment company Miramax and produced many successful independent films. In October 2017, two dailies reported that dozens of women have accused American film producer Harvey Weinstein of at least 30 years of rape, sexual assault, and sexual abuse.

Harvey Weinstein NA trial

Since then, more than eighty people in the film industry have accused Weinstein of such crimes. Weinstein denied "any non-consensual sex." He was dismissed from TWC, expelled from the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Academy and other professional associations, and withdrew from public view.

On 25 May 2018, in New York, Weinstein was arrested and released on parole on charges of rape and other offences. Notwithstanding an unprecedented number of women reporting Weinstein's allegations of sexual misconduct, Weinstein can only stand trial against three women for recent criminal charges against him.

Read: SC Seeks Explanation From Assam On Allegations Of Communal Statements By State NRC Coordinator

Here are other celebs who have faced similar charges

Celebrity chef John Besh

John Besh, the once-loved celebrity chef and famous restaurateur of Restaurant August, Borgne and Domenica, has left his company, Besh Restaurant Group (BRG). His resignation comes shortly after an article was published, detailing on how 25 employees reported their experience of sexual harassment and assault while working for the restaurant group.

According to the survey, more than two dozen women identified a working environment in which female employees encountered unwanted advances, sexually inappropriate remarks, and subordinates. In some cases, the women reported that Josh tried to exploit his influence in exchange for sex.

Read: Delhi Police Probing Allegations Of Police Firing During CAA Protests: Officials

Singer Nick Carter

Melissa Schuman claimed she had been raped in 2003 by Nick Carter. She also claimed that Nick had forcibly taken her into a bathroom and had oral sex. The LA County District Attorney's Office had dropped charges of sexual assault against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter on the basis of the statute of limitations for the case.

Read: Prez Accepts Allahabad Varsity VC's Resignation; Enquiry Ordered Into Allegations Of Irregularities

Cinefamily executives Hadrian belove and Shadie Elnashai

Cinefamily, based in Los Angeles, had revealed that it will be permanently closed in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment that lead to the resignation of Hadrian Belove and Shadie Elnashai executives. The news came after all of its operations were suspended by the iconic venue after the controversy struck in August. The board of directors of the Cinefamily made the decision to shut down the company and disband the body, according to a daily.

Read: Cong Leader Udit Raj On Allegations By Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.