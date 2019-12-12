Harvey Weinstein Settles For $25 Million With Accusers; Not Compelled To Confess To Crimes

In 2017, the then-celebrated producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by many women who worked with him, including some major celebrities. As a result of the same, Weinstein was stripped off his titles and was even removed from his production company. His second wife, Georgina Chapman, also left him after the allegations surfaced. In 2018, Weinstein was released on a $1 million bail and other restrictions.

Harvey Weinstein reaches $ 25 million settlement

Harvey Weinstein and his board have now reached a settlement for all the sexual assault cases that have been registered against him. According to a leading media portal, a $25 million settlement has been confirmed by one of the victim’s lawyers, which will be distributed equally among the women who have accused the producer. The amount will be now shared among more than 30 women including celebrities and Harvey’s previous employees who have registered a case against him.

According to an entertainment portal, Harvey Weinstein will not have to pay the amount from his pocket. Instead, the burden will be carried on by the insurers of his production company, The Weinstein Company. In addition to this, Harvey will not have to confess to any of his crimes as well.

The settlements will now have to be signed by all parties that have sued him since the case first came up in 2017. His company will also have to promise to insulate company directors from any future liability. Many leading ladies of Hollywood had accused Harvey Weinstein including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, etc. None of them were a part of the legal proceedings.

Harvey Weinstein is popular for his films like Pulp Fiction, Sin City, etc. He even received the Academy Award for his production, Shakespeare in Love. After the accusations came up, he was removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The whole wave of accusations came to be known as the Weinstein effect. It even sparked the #MeToo movement across the globe where women spoke openly about their negative sexual experiences.

