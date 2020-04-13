Has FRIENDS Cast Recorded A Secret 90-minute Special For The Reunion?

Earlier this year, the FRIENDS cast confirmed that they were reuniting for a special. The plans were later delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis. Now, it seems that the cast has recorded a 90-minute special. According to reports, actor Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a 'mock rehearsal' over the live video app, Zoom.

FRIENDS cast has secretly recorded a special for their reunion?

A source revealed that when the FRIENDS reunion filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking because it took so long to get the FRIENDS cast schedules to align. The source added that there was a deep fear that it may take a year or longer to get them all back together again. Courteney immediately set up a Zoom meet for the team and all of them logged on to discuss ideas.

They brainstormed and also brought on the producers for a session. The FRIENDS cast called the session a 'mock rehearsal' and talked for almost two hours. The insider revealed that the cast has been having daily meetings and Jennifer Aniston, who has the busiest schedule of them all, has assured everyone that she will do whatever she can to ensure that they don't have to wait for months to get the FRIENDS reunion filmed.

According to the insider, the Zoom sessions of the FRIENDS cast have been brilliant fun. There is some hilarious material on there which they hope will be aired as either a series of teasers or even as a standalone special.

The cast signed up for a FRIENDS reunion 16 years after it last aired. The popular sitcom starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. A new date for the reunion filming has not yet been set for transmission after the existing schedule was halted due to the Coronavirus crisis.

