'Hawkeye': Makers Reveal How They Finalised 'Jolt' For Role Of Pizza Dog

MCU's latest series Hawkeye not only introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop but also her loyal friend with four legs and a wagging tail. Marvel's show introduces the world to the one and only Pizza Dog, played by a golden retriever named Jolt. The executive producer of the show shared that it was important to introduce Pizza Dog with Kate Bishop as he was an important part of the original comic line.

But the process of finalizing Jolt for the role of Pizza Dog wasn't an easy one and makers revealed they held serval dog auditions before they shortlisted Jolt for the role. Hailee and Jeremy Renner also shared their experience of sharing the screen with a four-legged friend.

Hawkeye makers share how they finalized Jolt as Pizza Dog

In a conversation with Marvel studios, executive producer Trinh Tran shared that they spent quite a bit of time trying to figure out how they could weave in the story of Hawkeye with Pizza Dog in a fun way. Tran also shared that they help dog auditions to find the perfect fit for Pizza Dog, she said, "We had several dogs; we had photos and we put the dogs on tape in terms of what they can do. We went on from there, trying to really figure out which is the best dog to play Pizza Dog. And Jolt, our amazing dog on set, was cast for it."

Talking about sharing the screen with Jolt aka Pizza Dog, Hailee said, "It was so fun; I am such a dog lover. The minute I knew Pizza Dog was as much a part of this show as he is, I was very excited. It was definitely a challenge; the dog is unbelievably well-trained — do not get me wrong — but it is a dog. When it sees a squirrel, it wants to have a moment with the squirrel."

Jeremy Renner added Jolt's cute face made its way to his heart, he said, "The dog couldn't be cuter. I ended up really liking the dog. I'm not sure if [Clint’s] supposed to be [friendly] towards him. I was just sitting down and he's by me, he's looking at me cute. Hot breath coming on me. He was a wonderful contribution to the show. He’s a good boy."

(Image: Instagram/@jolt.of.genius/@hawkeyeofficial)