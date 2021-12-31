HBO Max Releases In Jan 2022: From Harry Potter Reunion To 'Peacemaker', 'Euphoria' & More

HBO Max has prepared an amazing lineup of films, TV shows and plenty of streaming services for 2022. The platform will see a comeback of beloved HBO TV shows and movies along with highly awaited original premieres in January.

January 2022's first major addition will be the premiere of the HBO Max original Harry Potter 20th Reunion: Return to Hogwarts. As the year 2021 comes to an end, here is a look at the upcoming releases on HBO Max.

Harry Potter 20th Reunion: Return to Hogwarts

The original Harry Potter cast members will reunite for the occasion of the 20th anniversary. After the grand announcement on the reunion last month, the makers have been generating significant buzz over the past few days ahead of the release. The reunion is all set to stream on HBO Max in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1.

Peacemaker

HBO Max’s original spinoff series Peacemaker is arriving on 13 January 2022. Peacemaker is an upcoming American television series created by James Gunn. The first Extended Universe (DCEU) will be a byproduct of 2021's The Suicide Squad. The web series revolves around the origins of a Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The series has been produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros.

Euphoria

The second season of Euphoria is set to premiere on 9 January 2022. The first season received a lot of praise for its cinematography, story, score, performances of the cast. The American teen drama television series was nominationed for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme. It revolves around a group of high school students going through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma.

Somebody Somewhere

The series Somebody Somewhere will be released on HBO Max on 16 January 2022, at 10:30 pm. The web series stars Danny McCarthy, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody.

Batman

The upcoming American superhero film is produced by DC Films, 6th &Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Batman was scheduled for release in June 2021, but its production halted between March and September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film is set to be released in the US on 4 March 2022 on HBO Max.

(Image: @harrypotterfilm/@hbomaxpeacemaker/Instagram)