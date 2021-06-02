Last Updated:

Heidi Klum Has A Sassy Reply To Questions About Her & Husband Tom Kaulitz's 17-yr Age Gap

Heidi Klum (48) does not care about her 17-year age gap with her husband and singer Tom Kaulitz (31) and has a sassy thing to say to everyone who has an issue!

Written By
Tanvi Rumale
IMAGE: HEIDI KLUM INSTAGRAM

IMAGE: HEIDI KLUM INSTAGRAM


Heidi Klum grabbed eyeballs when she decided to marry singer, Tom Kaulitz. Not because it was her third marriage, but because of their 17 year age gap. America's Got Talent judge had previously been married to Ric Pipino (1997-2002) and singer Seal (2004-2015) before saying yes to Tom Kaulitz. But who is Heidi Klum's husband and what does she think of the much talked about Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's age gap? Read to find out.

Who is Heidi Klum's Husband?

Tom Kaulitz is a German guitarist, songwriter and composer. He is part of the band Tokio Hotel since 2001. He was previously married to Ria Sommerfield from 2015-2018 but reportedly separated from her unofficially in 2016. He met Heidi around the same time while Heidi was hosting Germany's Next Top Model and the two reportedly hit it off instantly as they had a lot in common. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Their love story

The two met in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at a jewellery designer's party. After that, the couple attended many functions together like the Emmy's and the Cannes Gala. They were also spotted together at several places and took vacations to Mexico together. They also dressed up as Princess Fiona and Shrek for Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash in New York! It is alleged that Tom specifically took the blessings of Heidi's four kids before marrying her. 

READ | Who is Leni Klum? All you need to know about Heidi Klum's 16-year-old daughter

Tom proposed after eight months of dating with a teal sapphire ring and Heidi said yes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

On Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's age gap

From the start of their relationship, Heidi has faced many questions and remarks over her 17-year gap with her husband but it has evidently never been an issue for her. In 2018, she had the perfect reply for these remarks. Heidi told Instyle, "Lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

READ | Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum features on her first solo magazine cover; check out here

She continued: "I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

READ | Seal says he and Heidi Klum never had 'teamwork' when it comes to 'co-parenting'

IMAGE: HEIDI KLUM INSTAGRAM

READ | Heidi Klum poses in red string bikini by the pool with husband ahead of her 48th birthday
READ | Heidi Klum gets into a legal feud with father Gunther Klum over daughter's name: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT