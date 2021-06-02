Heidi Klum Has A Sassy Reply To Questions About Her & Husband Tom Kaulitz's 17-yr Age Gap

Heidi Klum grabbed eyeballs when she decided to marry singer, Tom Kaulitz. Not because it was her third marriage, but because of their 17 year age gap. America's Got Talent judge had previously been married to Ric Pipino (1997-2002) and singer Seal (2004-2015) before saying yes to Tom Kaulitz. But who is Heidi Klum's husband and what does she think of the much talked about Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's age gap? Read to find out.

Who is Heidi Klum's Husband?

Tom Kaulitz is a German guitarist, songwriter and composer. He is part of the band Tokio Hotel since 2001. He was previously married to Ria Sommerfield from 2015-2018 but reportedly separated from her unofficially in 2016. He met Heidi around the same time while Heidi was hosting Germany's Next Top Model and the two reportedly hit it off instantly as they had a lot in common.

Their love story

The two met in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at a jewellery designer's party. After that, the couple attended many functions together like the Emmy's and the Cannes Gala. They were also spotted together at several places and took vacations to Mexico together. They also dressed up as Princess Fiona and Shrek for Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash in New York! It is alleged that Tom specifically took the blessings of Heidi's four kids before marrying her.

Tom proposed after eight months of dating with a teal sapphire ring and Heidi said yes.

On Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's age gap

From the start of their relationship, Heidi has faced many questions and remarks over her 17-year gap with her husband but it has evidently never been an issue for her. In 2018, she had the perfect reply for these remarks. Heidi told Instyle, "Lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

She continued: "I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

IMAGE: HEIDI KLUM INSTAGRAM

