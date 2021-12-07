Henry Cavill Saying His Dog Saved His Mental Health Proves That Not All Heroes Wear Capes

British actor Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe and as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, recently revealed in an interview that his dog, Kal, has been instrumental in his wellbeing. Season 2 of The Witcher is set to premiere on December 17.

Speaking at an interview with ITV’s Lorraine, Cavill mentioned that he takes his American Akita, Kal, everywhere he goes. Revealing that Kal has been his best friend, The Witcher star informed that his dog is eight-years-old and that the two share a strong bond. Cavill's social media account bears testimony to his affection for Kal, whose pictures often make his Instagram posts.

'Waiting for call to play Superman': Cavill

Speaking at the same interview, Cavill also revealed that he is waiting to return to the screen as Superman. The British actor who can now be seen in The Witcher said that he still has a Superman costume for a time if he is asked to play the role again.

Cavill mentioned that he was waiting for phone calls and admitted that he was ready to play the role. The Witcher star, who is also famous for his role as Charles Brandon in The Tudors, acknowledged that it was a great opportunity to play the role of the iconic DC superhero.

Henry Cavill on Marvel character he'd like to play

Last month, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked if he would like to move from DC to Marvel. Cavill said that he does not wish to play a Marvel character who was already in a film because all actors were "doing such an amazing job."

Cavill said that he had the 'internet' where he had seen various rumours about Captain Britain. He mentioned that it would be 'loads of fun' to do a "cool, modernised version" of Captain Britain.

(Image: @HenryCavill/Instagram)