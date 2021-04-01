Henry Cavill Starrer Netflix Series 'The Witcher' Season 2 Wraps Filming

The Witcher has become a popular show on Netflix with just its first season. It has already been renewed for a second season with Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivia. The upcoming part was under production for quite a long time as it faced issues due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, the filming of the series has now been completed.

The Witcher season 2 wraps shooting

Following several delays, location changes, and injuries, the work on The Witcher season 2 has finally finished. Makeup artist Jacqueline Rathore confirmed the news via her Instagram handle. In her stories, she revealed that most of the work has been completed on the second season and the filming is expected to wrap fully on April 1, 2021. Check out her Instagram stories below.

The Witcher season 2 commenced shooting in London in early 2020. It was halted in March due to COVID-19 and later a member from the cast was tested positive for the virus. Filming resumed in July in the United Kingdom and it stopped again after several members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. In January, Henry Cavill injured himself while shooting an action sequence. The series was then moved to be shot in close studios.

The Witcher season 2 cast has Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. It also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijsktra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience have recently joined The Witcher season 2 cast.

The Polish-American fantasy drama is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is based on the book series of the same by author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher season 2 plot is speculated to explore the three lead characters' life again, taking the story further. The upcoming part is expected to have eight-episodes and might arrive in late 2021.

Promo Image Source: witchernetflix Instagram

