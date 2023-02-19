Here's What The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Post-credits Scenes Mean

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released globally on February 17, 2023. The film is quickly sizing up to be another blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the film is expected to reach a collection of $100 million, it might make another $15 million at the end of its fourth day in the theatres.

The film comes as the third instalment of the Ant-Man series but has a much larger scope within the larger MCU. While actors such as Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas return to their roles, the film introduces Kang the Conqueror. Touted as the next big villain in the MCU after Thanos, a variant of Kang the Conqueror is played by Jonathan Majors in the film.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to understand the two post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

A collective of Kangs

In the first post-credits scene, a number of Kangs gather in an amphitheatre, where they seem to be bickering with each other. Three versions of the time-travelling villain stand out, namely the leader Immortus, pharaoh king Rama-Tut, and another variant that seemed to be the Scarlet Centurion. These variants turn out to be the ones responsible for banishing the Kang variant to the Quantum Realm.

The gathering of Kangs is also concerned that superheroes such as Ant-Man have become strong enough to defeat a variant of Kang. In order to retaliate, the Council of Kangs wants to bring every single Kang variant together to wage a multiversal war against superheroes.

Loki’s encounter with Kang begins

Another variant of Kang appears, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is witnessing him from a crowd along with Owen Wilson’s Mobius. This is not the first time Loki had a run-in with a Kang variant. In the final episode of Loki’s Season 1, He Who Remains is the Kang variant who appears, and his death triggers a change within the Sacred Timeline.

The variant of Kang that appears in the post-credits scene is Victor Timely. In the comics, Kang goes back to the 1900s, when he becomes a local mayor and aims to defeat the Avengers sometime in the future with his technological inventions. The mystery of this Kang variant will probably be addressed in Loki season 2, which is set to release on 9th June 2023 on Disney+.