Karen Gillan's Best Looks From The Jumaji Promotions You Must Check Out

Karen Gillan is a Scottish actress and filmmaker. She is famous for her role as Amy Pond, a companion to the eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, which aired on BBC One. She is also known for portraying the role of Thanos’ daughter Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For this, the actor received international recognition as she appeared in four Marvel movies including the blockbuster Avengers Endgame. She has worked alongside popular actors like Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in the 2017's Jumanji remake, which originally starred Robin Williams. The sequel to the film will release on December 13, this year. Karen is always known for her preppy style. The actor has always appeared in award ceremonies in her best attires. Let's look at some of her most stunning looks from promotional and other events.

Karen Gillan's looks

Karen is famous for serving her best looks at promotional events. This picture is from a general press day at Los Angeles. The actor is rocking a slick peach-colour outfit.

This is from her Jumanji sequel's promotions. The movie released on December 13, 2019. Karen can be seen alongside the cast of the film. She is rocking a designer outfit with a floral pattern all over. She can be seen carrying a silver-coloured clutch.

Karen can be seen rocking a light tone of pink in this look. The actor is promoting her movie Jumanji: The Next Level with all her energy and fans love it. The actor is slick and comfortable with her style and can be seen pulling off almost every look with minimum effort.

