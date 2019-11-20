Highest Grossing Movies From Hollywood In 2019 Are All Disney Collaborations

Hollywood has produced some high grossing films this year. These films were not only critically acclaimed but were loved by the audience as well. Some of these included major bankable stars while some excelled due to its storyline and franchise instalments. Read on to know the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2019.

Highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2019

1. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was the last movie in the Avengers franchise. The film provided closure to several of its MCU characters. While the end was heart-breaking some of these characters are getting individual films and series. Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. The Marvel film collected more than $2.7 billion in its worldwide box-office collections.

2. The Lion King

The Lion King live-action was the second highest-grossing film of 2019. The live-action film was termed far too realistic by fans of the original film. The film was backed with voiceovers by Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and many more. This star cast proved to be another selling point for the film. The Lion King grossed over $1.6 billion in its global box-office collections.

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home

Spider-Man: Far from Home was the sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The first film itself was a box-office success. The comradery between Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. was loved by the Marvel fans. The same chemistry enthralled the audience in the last two instalments of the Avengers franchise. Spider-man: Far from Home collected more than $1.13 billion at the box-office globally.

4. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel was another MCU film that set a benchmark at the box-office with its global collections. Captain Marvel was the first solo film of the MCU character Captain Marvel. Brie Larson who starred as Captain Marvel was loved by the audience. The film collected more than $1.12 billion at the box-office with its global ticket sales.

5. Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019. Just like the Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 was the last film of the Toy Story franchise. The film was a nostalgic moment for the audience as an iconic Disney franchise came to an end. Toy Story 4 collected more than $1.07 million globally.

