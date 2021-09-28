Hilary Duff Gets Beautiful Pre-birthday Wish From Husband Matthew Koma

A day before her 34th birthday, actor Hilary Duff received a heartfelt birthday wish from her beloved husband and singer Matthew Koma on Monday, September 27.

Taking to Instagram, Mathew penned a long note dedicating it to his 'wifey' as a pre-birthday wish who will turn 34 on Tuesday, September 28. Alongside, the singer posted a beautiful family picture in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Hilary's cheeks, who is holding their 6-month-old daughter Mae James Bair.

Mathew Koma's pre-birthday wish for wife Hilary Duff

In the long note, singer Mathew has called Hilary 'the backbone of the family and the Stevie of the Fleet'. He wrote, "It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love. Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all - the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet. There aren’t enough hours in the day, but you make more…there’s never enough sleep, but you find the energy…I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you[sic]."

He continued," The easy days and the absolute shit storms we’re constantly navigating…You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest fucking individual outside of all that. We’re all totally humbled by the wide strokes you’re able to paint while we’re still trying to tie our shoes. I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet…we’ll be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we’re talking in bed at night. Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is…but also thank god you were born because we’d be so fucked. Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight[sic]."

Hilary Duff & Mathew Koma, one of the most loved Hollywood couples

After dating for two and half years, Hilary Duff and Mathew Koma got married in a low-key wedding in Los Angeles on December 21, 2019, in presence of their close family and friends. While the couple was dating, they welcomed their first child, a daughter who they named Banks Violet Bair in 2018. They recently welcomed their youngest daughter Mae James in March 2021. For unversed, the 'Younger' actor is also a mother to her 9-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen essaying the lead role of Sophie in the upcoming sitcom How I Met Your Father. The upcoming show is a spin-off of the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ended in 2014. She recently revealed her first look via Instagram.

(Image: @matthewkoma/Instagram)