Hillary Duff Shares First Look As 'Sophie' From Anticipated Show 'How I Met Your Father'

The upcoming show How I Met Your Father is one of the most anticipated sitcoms. The show is a spinoff of the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ended in 2014. The upcoming show will have a similar storyline from HIMYM where its lead Sophie will narrate the story of how she met his father. Actor Hilary Duff will essay the lead role of Sophie in the show. She recently revealed her first look via Insatgram and created a buzz among the fans.

Hilary Duff's first look from How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff recently took to her Insatgram handle to share her first look as Sophie in the upcoming sitcom How I Met Your Father. In the photo, Hilary Duff as Sophie was seen sitting in a bar wearing a printed green coloured dress. In the caption, she wrote, "Hello, I'm Sophie." The actor's friends and fans were thrilled to see her first look from HIMYF. Actor Dan Amboyer congratulated Hilary and wrote, "Ooh episode 1/bar scene…. Familiar and I like it! Congrats baaabe! 🔥🙌." The actor's fans revealed they are much excited about the show.

Last Month, Hulu revealed the cast of the much-anticipated sitcom How I Met Your Father. The show makers roped in Hilary Duff for Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse. They also cast Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. As per Hulu, the show's plot will revolve around Sophie, and her quest to find love. She will narrate her son the story of how she met his father. The show will be set in 2021 when Sophie and her close friends try to figure out life. Here are more details about the show's characters.

As Hilary Duff will play the lead role of Sophie, Francia Raisa will portray the role of Sophie's roommate Valentina. Valentina, an adventurous and impulsive woman, who often cheers Sophie up whenever she feels low. In the show's beginning, Valentina will return from London with Charlie, played by Tom Ainsley. Charlie is the son of a conservative aristocrat who has been living in a bubble all his life. Tien Tran will play Jesse's sister Ellen.

IMAGE: HILARY DUFF'S INSATGRAM