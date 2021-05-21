'Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard': When Salma Hayek Slapped Ryan Reynolds Shockingly Hard

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard cast member Salma Hayek reportedly slapped Ryan Reynolds a little too hard for an on-screen performance. As per the conversation between Ryan Reynolds and the officials at Variety, Salma Hayek truly hurt his "Soft Hollywood cheekbones". In addition to the same, the actor even revealed that Samuel L Jackson, who was the focal point of the 2017 film, also took the opportunity to land a few slaps onto Reynold's face. While concluding his answer to that question, the leading Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard cast member jokingly said that may god have mercy on her soul.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer

The prequel film, which made its theatrical debut in 2017, saw a surprise appearance from Salma Hayek as her character, Sonia Kincaid. However, she only appeared for only a few minutes on-screen backs then, as Samuel L. Jackson's character and that of Ryan Reynolds were the main drivers of the story. As is evidenced by the trailer as well as the title of the upcoming film, Hayek's Sonia Kincaid will be at the centre of the upcoming Lionsgate production venture. The trailer indicates that Reynolds' reluctant character is forced into going back to becoming a bodyguard after Kincaid's husband, the titular Hitman (Jackson) went missing under mysterious circumstances. A portion of the film will supposedly see Reynolds' Michael Bryce accepting the fact that he has to go back to his old ways, and the rest of the film will see Bryce and Mrs Kincaid plotting and executing an elaborate plan to rescue Jackson's outlaw character from the hands of the film's antagonist, Aristotle Papadopolous (Played by western screen legend Antonio Banderas). However, details regarding the circumstances under which Hayek's characters lands a tight one onto the Deadpool star's face have been kept in the dark. The same will perhaps be shared as the film inches closer to its release or when it finally makes its theatrical debut.

About Ryan Reynolds' other upcoming projects:

As far as Reynolds' other commitments are concerned, it is believed that the actor is currently involved in the development stage of Deadpool 3 and is done filming his upcoming Netflix film, The Adam Project, which stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, amongst others. The information regarding the same is currently scarce. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.