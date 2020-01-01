Sylvester Stallone And Other Hollywood Celebs Who Have Featured In Hindi Films

There are a lot of Hollywood actors who are fondly followed by Indians. Some of the most popular actors include Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Johnny Depp, Sylvester Stallone and more. Many of these actors have also been a part of Indian films at some point in their lives. Here are some of the actors who have also played a role in Hindi films.

Hollywood actors that have also starred in Bollywood films

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is more popularly known for his films like Rocky, Creed, Rambo and more. He made his Hollywood debut with an adult film Party at Kitty and Stud's in 1970. With a global fan-following, the star has gained huge popularity. He has also starred in a Hindi film titled Kambakkht Ishq in 2009 as himself. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Paul Blackthorne

Paul Blackthorne made his debut with the popular film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time in India. He essayed the character of Captain Andrew Russell in the film. He also received a nomination for IIFA for Best Performance in a Negative Role. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Rachel Shelley. He is known for multiple other films like Mindcrime, Arrow, and The InBetween.

Rachel Shelley

Rachel Shelley is known in Bollywood for her role in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. She essayed the character of Elizabeth Russell in the film. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Paul Blackthorne. She is best known for her series The L Word and films like The Children and The Bone Snatcher.

Sarah Thompson

Sarah Thompson is best known in Bollywood for her role in Raajneeti. She played the character of Sarah Jean Collins in the film. Released in 2010, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, and Ajay Devgn. She is popularly known for her roles from Cruel Intentions 2, A Nanny For Christmas, and Babysitter Wanted.

Brandon Routh

Brandon James Routh played himself in Akshay Kumar's Kambakkht Ishq. the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan is directed by Sabbir Khan. The American actor is popularly known for his films and series like Arrow, The Nine Lives of Christmas, Superman Returns and more.

