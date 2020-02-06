Hollywood Movie Sequels With The Longest Gaps; 'Toy Story', 'Star Wars' And More

Hollywood movie makers seemingly love making fans wait for their movie sequels. But sometimes, the gap between a film and its sequel can get too long. This either works out or these sequels just lose the touch with aging. Check out these Hollywood movie sequels with the longest gap.

Toy Story 2 - Toy Story 3 (10 Years)

When Toy Story 3 was announced the makers were questioned for their decision. Not only because the sequels had almost ten years of the gap but people thought another would just ruin the impact of the previous films. However, Pixar tended into that disillusionment and crafted a masterpiece about growing up and leaving the past behind.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner opens up about her current relationship status with Travis Scott

Dumb and Dumber - Dumb and Dumber To (20 Years)

This sequel came twenty years after the original, with the original having released on December 16, 1994. The first sequel earned a balanced response at the box office. However, the sequel, Dumb and Dumber To couldn't impress the critics and grossed a deep $169 million - $78 million, which was less than the original.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift and her girl gang is friendship goals for everyone; here's who's part of it

The Godfather Part II - The Godfather Part III (16 Years)

The makers of The Godfather Part II resisted making a third Godfather movie for years. They tried to play the new movie instead of a sequel but Paramount insisted on The Godfather Part III instead. However, Part III ended up earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture but reviews were mixed back then, and the film has since then been deemed a major disappointment by both fans and critics.

ALSO READ | Joaquin Phoenix has raised THESE social causes while accepting awards

Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi - Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (32 Years)

The gap between Star Wars VI and Star Wars VII is so huge that there have been three prequel movies between these two releases. The prequels were fine but most of the fans wanted to know what happened to their favourite characters after the events of Jedi. Star Wars is one of the longest franchises till date.

ALSO READ | When Gigi Hadid looked like a ray of sunshine in yellow, see pics

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (19 Years)

According to the reports, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was supposed to happen soon after the success of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. However, the sequel ended up happening only 19 years later.

Image Source - Star Wars' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.