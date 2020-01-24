Movies Too Dark To See: 'Godzilla', 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1', & More

Hollywood movie industry has created wonders when it comes to experimenting with techniques. Be it playing with the storyline or the graphics and colour palette, Hollywood movies have always surprised the audience with creativity. Colour sets the mood of a film.

The dark colour theme in a movie modifies the story and takes the viewing experience to a magical level. However, sometimes a movie can be too dark and make it difficult for the viewers to actually see what's happening at all. Here are some famous movies that are too dark to see in a literal sense.

Godzilla ( 2014 )

2014 science fiction and thriller movie, Godzilla had a dark and dull colour theme. The dark theme was opted to match the film's storyline. Another reason Godzilla was too dark to see was to make the Godzilla look even scarier. The film is helmed by Gareth Edwards with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston featuring in the lead roles.

The Relic ( 1997 )

The Relic is a horror mystery. The scary movie is about a detective and an anthropologist who tries to destroy a South American lizard-like god, who is on a people eating rampage in a Chicago museum. Most parts of the Peter Hyams directorial are shot in dark sets. The Relic stars Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore, Linda Hunt as the lead characters.

Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part One ( 2010 )

Harry Potter movie series is an iconic magic mystery. As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in Part one of the Deathly Hallow. The movie is also known for its cinematography and colour line.

The post-production of the Harry Potter series is one of the renowned and history-making deliveries. However, talking about Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, they may have gone overboard. More than 70 per cent of the film is too dark to watch.

